After 'Black Panther' and 'The Last Jedi,' is this the era of the artisanal blockbuster?

One of the most common complaints against current serialized franchises, and installments such as "Avengers: Age of Ultron" or "Justice League," is that the films do not seem like individual works, but rather episodes in some larger story. The recent films such as "Black Panther" that have gotten around that problem have done so in part because their filmmakers draw outside the lines. There's a push toward putting a personal imprint on the storytelling rather than conforming to some greater blueprint. The resulting films stand firmly on their own.