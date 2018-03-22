'Black Panther' breaks another record, becoming the most tweeted-about film of all time

Another day, another record shattered for Marvel’s mega-blockbuster “Black Panther.”

More than a month after its opening, the first all-black superhero film has raked in over $1 billion worldwide, and is well on its way to overtaking “The Avengers” as the highest-grossing comic book movie in U.S. box office history.

Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler , “Black Panther” is already the highest grossing movie by a black director. And with a score of 97%, it’s tied for the best Rotten Tomatoes rating of any superhero movie.

Now, the Afrofuturistic film can add yet another honor to its resume — the most tweeted-about movie of all time.

In a statement Tuesday, Twitter announced that “Black Panther” had garnered a record-setting 35 million Tweets — further solidifying its place as not just a film, but a cultural phenomenon.

According to the social media platform, the most popular characters in the Wakanda universe are Black Panther, Erik Killmonger — the film’s antagonist, played by Michael B. Jordan — and Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister and inventor-extraordinaire, played by Letitia Wright.

With more than 240,000 retweets, Kendrick Lamar’s announcement of the “Black Panther” soundtrack was the most popular tweet about the film.

Another top Tweet was a congratulatory note to the “Black Panther” team from former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” she tweeted. “I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Inspiring hashtags like #MBakuChallenge — a social media tribute to the scene-stealing Jabari tribe leader played by Winston Duke — it’s clear that “Black Panther” has swept the world and social media by storm.

Rounding out the top three most tweeted-about films are “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

To quote the film’s second most tweeted hashtag: #WakandaForever… And ever, and ever.

