Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' brings Cannes Festival audience to their feet with commentary on Trump's America

At the party for "BlacKkKlansman," held at a pop-up nightclub just a walk down the beach from the theater, Lee spent the evening holed up next to his wife in a booth, scrolling through his cellphone. If he was looking for early reviews, those posted online shortly following the premiere were largely positive: Variety called it "the best thing the director has made in a dozen years," while Vulture said it was "one of his most flat-out entertaining films in years, and also one of his most uncompromising."