Ethan Hawke's 'Blaze' spotlights a mysterious master of the 'outlaw country' music movement

“Because most people have never seen or heard of him,” Hawke said in New York, “you have to be a hardcore geek. Townes van Zandt opens up one vein, and when you go down it, you find Guy Clark and Steve Earle and a little deeper, you start hearing this myth of Blaze. Before the internet, you couldn’t find his music at all. John Prine covered ‘Clay Pigeons’ and Willie and Merle [Haggard] covered ‘If I Could Only Fly,’ but those were the only two songs I really knew about.”