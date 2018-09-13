Review: Ethan Hawke's 'Blaze,' a shaggy, digressive ode to late country-blues singer

For the uninitiated, the Arkansas-born, Texas-raised Blaze Foley (née Michael David Fuller) was a singer and songwriter who, from the mid-1970s until his 1989 death at age 39 (he was shot in an argument with a friend’s volatile son), was part of the Texas outlaw music movement, a raw, realistic subgenre that spawned such better-known talents as Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Foley’s songs, including “Clay Pigeons” and “If I Could Only Fly,” have been covered by the likes of Haggard, Nelson, John Prine and Lyle Lovett among others. (Foley was previously examined in the 2011 documentary “Blaze Foley: Duct Tape Messiah.”)