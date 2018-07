Review: Race, class and violence intersect in the vibrant, uneven Oakland valentine 'Blindspotting'

It’s a startling coup de cinéma, a bold formal rupture, and I can’t help but wish it worked better. There is something about the calculation of “Blindspotting,” a movie all too aware of its own impressive ambition, that somehow resists the poetic abandon, the electrifying spontaneity that Estrada and his collaborators are trying to pull off. You can see and admire what it’s doing, even as your better judgment, and the movie’s own egalitarian sensibility, compels you to believe there might be another way to do it.