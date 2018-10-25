Review: Unique Swedish fantasy 'Border' offers reversals for the ages

There’s a not-for-the-faint-of-heart element to this strange blossoming, but it has less to do with overt violence — although there is some of that — than it does with the primal feelings and alarming physicality awakened by Tina and Vore’s bond. Without Abbasi ever giving up the character-study realism and bolstered by the leads’ tangibly demonstrative and unforgettable portrayals, Tina’s remote forest home slowly transforms from the setting for a fractured fairy tale of belonging into a thorny Nordic noir on the pitfalls of identity.