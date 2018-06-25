‘Boundaries’ director Shana Feste has a message for male critics about her dogs, dad and pot movie

"Look, David Fincher never had to show ‘Seven’ to a room full of critics and go, 'Oh, my God, these are all middle-aged women who love 'The Notebook,' I'm [screwed].' I make films for women, and every time I look in, I see the same critics who reviewed my first film 12 years ago," she lamented, empathizing with filmmakers of various racial and gender identities, and "anyone who has never seen themselves represented and are making films for people like them but are being reviewed by the same people. It really needs to change."