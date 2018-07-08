Box office: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' skitters to the top, 'Incredibles 2' leaps past $500 million

The fourth-place finish by “The First Purge” fell just short of the expectations of analysts who had predicted an opening on par with last year’s “The Purge: Election Year.” That one brought in $36 million over four days. The new prequel didn’t satisfy too many fans, who gave it a score of 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, Universal and Blumhouse accountants likely aren’t sweating it: The movie had a $13-million budget.