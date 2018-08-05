'Christopher Robin' and 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' fail to top 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout'

Despite three new films opening in wide release this weekend, Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" maintained the No. 1 spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row.
The film earned $35 million in the U.S. and Canada for a cumulative $124.5 million, handily beating its closest competition, Disney's "Christopher Robin," which opened at No. 2 with $25 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
"Christopher Robin," which came in below analyst predictions of $30 million, joins the ranks of the studio's other live-action box office disappointments like "A Wrinkle in Time" and “The Finest Hours." It earned an A rating on CinemaScore and a 68% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Live-action revivals of animated Disney classics like "Beauty and the Beast," "Maleficent" and "The Jungle Book" have proven wildly successful. The studio is also working on adaptations of "Mary Poppins," "Aladdin," "Dumbo" and "Mulan."
Lionsgate's "The Spy Who Dumped Me" debuted at No. 3 with $12.3 million, in range of analyst predictions of $10 million to $15 million.
The action comedy stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as amateur spies caught in an international conspiracy. It earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics with a B rating on CinemaScore and a 37% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Universal's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," now in its third weekend, added $9 million in ticket sales for a cumulative $91.3 million.
Rounding out the top five, Sony's "The Equalizer 2," also in its third weekend, earned $8.8 million for a cumulative $79.9 million.
The final new wide release of the weekend, 20th Century Fox's "The Darkest Minds," debuted at No. 8 with $5.8 million.
A dystopian sci-fi adventure about teenagers with newfound abilities, the film was expected to clear less than $10 million, according to projections. It earned a B rating on CinemaScore and an 18% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In limited release, conservative filmmaker and provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's documentary "Death of a Nation," distributed by Quality Flix, earned $2.3 million across 1,005 theaters.
Lionsgate's "Blindspotting," now in its third weekend, earned $660,000 in 523 theaters for a cumulative $3.2 million.
A24 expanded "Eighth Grade" into 926 additional theaters (for a total of 1,084) and added $2.9 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $6.6 million.
Next weekend, Focus Features premieres the drama “BlacKkKlansman," Warner Bros. opens the sci-fi thriller "The Meg" and Sony Screen Gems debuts the horror flick "Slender Man."