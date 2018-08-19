'Crazy Rich Asians' dominates the box office, makes history for representation

Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated "Crazy Rich Asians" dominated the box office this weekend, making history for Asian American representation and becoming the highest-opening romantic comedy since 2015's "Trainwreck."
The first contemporary English-language Hollywood film with an all-Asian cast since "The Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago, "Crazy Rich Asians" earned $25.2 million over the weekend and a cumulative $34 million since its opening on Wednesday, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. Analysts predicted that the film would collect $29 million through Sunday.
The romantic comedy, which cost $30 million to produce, is based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan about a Chinese American woman who learns her boyfriend hails from one of Singapore's wealthiest families. Starring Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians" was shot in Malaysia and Singapore and will be released in international markets, including most Asian countries, in the coming weeks.
According to a July study by USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, of the top 100 films of 2017, only 4.8% featured a character of Asian descent with a speaking role. With the success of this film and others like "Black Panther," "Get Out" and "Girls Trip," studios may soon be looking to change that.
"The Joy Luck Club," which broke ground in 1993 as the first major studio movie to depict Asian American contemporary life, earned $32.9 million — $57 million adjusted for inflation — over the course of its entire run. "Crazy Rich Asians" is on track to surpass that by next weekend.
Period films like "Memoirs of a Geisha" and “Letters from Iwo Jima" are the most recent Hollywood studio films featuring all-Asian casts. "Crazy Rich Asians" earned positive reviews from audiences and critics, with an A rating on CinemaScore and a 92% "fresh" rating from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Now in its second week, the studio's "The Meg" dropped one spot to No. 2, earning $21.1 million over the weekend for a cumulative $83.7 million.
STX Entertainment's "Mile 22" debuted at No. 3 with $13.6 million.
The film, which was intended to launch a franchise, is the second-lowest opening of the four collaborations between director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg as well as one of the worst-reviewed films of their careers — and of this summer.
About an American intelligence officer tasked with transporting an asset, the film earned poor reviews with audiences and critics, with a B- rating on CinemaScore and a 20% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Sony's "Alpha" opened at No. 4 and tied with Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," which added $10.5 million in its fourth weekend, for a cumulative $180.7 million.
"Alpha," which cost more than $50 million to produce, earned a B+ rating on CinemaScore and a 84% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In limited release, Sony Pictures Classics opened "The Wife" with $111,137 in four theaters for a solid per-screen average of $27,784.
Roadside Attractions' "Juliet Naked" opened in four theaters with $60,922, a per-screen average of $15,230.
Next week, Global Road opens the family adventure "A.X.L." and STX Entertainment debuts the comedy "The Happytime Murders," starring Melissa McCarthy. Magnolia Pictures opens the comedy "Support the Girls" in limited release.