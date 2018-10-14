'First Man' opens below expectations as 'Venom' maintains the top spot

Starring Ryan Gosling and "The Crown" star Claire Foy, the film is a take on Neil Armstrong's moon landing and marks the second collaboration between Gosling and "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle. The film earned positive reviews from audiences and critics with a B+ rating on CinemaScore and an 88% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It also marks Gosling's fifth-best opening, behind 2013's "Gangster Squad," which opened to $17.1 million.