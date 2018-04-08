'A Quiet Place' dominates, 'Blockers' surprises and 'Ready Player One' holds up at the box office

The film follows the surprise horror smash "It," which opened to $123 million in September and went on to a final gross of $327 million. "A Quiet Place" joins the ranks of recent horror breakouts such as "Annabelle: Creation," which opened with $35 million and finished with $102 million; "Get Out," which opened with $33 million before racking up $176 million; and "Split," which opened to $40 million on its way to amassing $138 million in ticket sales.