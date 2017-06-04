'Wonder Woman' lassos $100.5 million at box office, 'Captain Underpants' overperforms

After the worst Memorial Day weekend performance in 18 years, the summer box office needed a hero. Thankfully, Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated “Wonder Woman” delivered, like only a wondrous woman can.

The DC comics film grossed an estimated $100.5 million in the U.S. and Canada in its debut weekend, well above analyst projections of $80 million to $90 million and the studio’s more modest expectations of $65 million to $70 million. This officially makes the feature the first female-fronted superhero blockbuster. Internationally, the picture pulled $122.5 million.

“Here you have a property that has really resonated with audiences all around the world,” said Jeff Goldstein, the studio’s distribution chief. “There is something special about Gal Gadot, but something timely about ‘Wonder Woman.’ She is a character that just has been embraced worldwide.”

Diana, princess of the Amazons, better known as Wonder Woman, has spent 75 years saving the world in DC comic books and TV shows. She has fought alongside Batman and Superman with her sword and Lasso of Truth. Still, her male counterparts have hogged the big-screen glory. Until now.

With Gadot in the lead role, it can be said that “Wonder Woman” has finally claimed her place in the pantheon of superheroes. And the $150-million production of “Wonder Woman” was directed by a woman, the Emmy-nominated Patty Jenkins of the Oscar-winning “Monster” (which she made more than a decade ago), yet another feat in the ongoing conversation about diversity and representation in Hollywood.

Jenkins now holds the title for the best domestic opening by a female director, replacing “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million).

Compared with other superhero flicks, “Wonder Woman’s” $100.5 million debut tally is a larger domestic opening than “Iron Man” ($98.6 million), “Doctor Strange” ($85 million) and “Thor” ($65.7 million).

Such a performance was anticipated, considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. The flick has a formidable 93% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences (52% female; 53% under 35) appear to agree, giving the picture an A CinemaScore.

The immediate next time audiences will get a taste of Wonder Woman will be in November’s “Justice League.” As for if she’ll get her own sequel?

“My guess is that you’ll see a lot more of her in time,” Goldstein said.

While most eyes were on “Wonder Woman” this weekend — and rightfully so — fellow new release, 20th Century Fox and DreamWorks Animation's “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," made some moves of its own. Landing in second, it pulled an estimated $23.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating analysts’ modest projections of $20 million.

The PG-13 film brings the anarchic adventure and unbridled potty humor of author Dav Pilkey’s beloved children’s book series — which for 20 years has sent countless elementary-school-age kids into fits of giggles and a few easily offended adults into fits of pique — to movie screens for the first time. It's voiced by a roster of comedic heavy hitters including Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch, Ed Helms and Nick Kroll.

Audiences and critics appear equally pleased with the film. It received a B-plus CinemaScore from moviegoers (80% families) and has an 86% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the rest of the top five at the box office were holdovers.

Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" landed in third in its second week with $21.6 million, a 66% drop week to week. It's grossed $114.6 million domestically to date. The film's global tally, however, is much more impressive, at $501.2 million, making it the sixth best performing release of the year thus far.

Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel landed in fourth place in its fifth week with $9.7 million. It's pulled $355.4 million domestically since release for a global gross to date of $816.6 million.

Landing in the fifth spot in its second week was Paramount's "Baywatch" reboot with $8.5 million, a 54% drop week to week. The film, which was practically universally panned by critics, has grossed $41.7 million domestically to date.

Follow me on Twitter (@TrevellAnderson) or email me: trevell.anderson@latimes.com.