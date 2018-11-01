Review: Lucas Hedges' moving performance elevates the thoughtful but muted gay conversion therapy drama 'Boy Erased'

Hedges’ silent scream of a performance, more internalized than his excellent work in “Manchester by the Sea” and the recent “Mid90s,” both complements and counters the soul-smothering heaviness of Sykes’ agenda. “Boy Erased” is based on Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir about his experience as an Arkansas teenager, when his Baptist parents sent him to Memphis for gay conversion therapy. The movie’s moral position on Love in Action is clear enough, but to its credit, it seeks to articulate that position without cheap histrionics or easy condemnations, to summon restraint in depicting an ideological campaign that has no particular use for nuance.