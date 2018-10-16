Review: Melissa McCarthy turns a malcontent into fascinating company in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

There is something of a charade going on in the title of “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” It’s not that the protagonist of this smart, bleakly comedic film hasn’t done things that need forgiving, it’s that indications are she’s serenely indifferent as to whether you forgive her or not. This is who I am, she insists to the world, and if you can’t stand the heat get the hell out of the kitchen.