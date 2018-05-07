A kiss is not just a kiss at Cannes, where the mood is edgy this year

But look a little deeper and the situation changes, things start to feel edgier. Those hotels have made it more difficult to access their lobbies; La Croissette, the main boulevard, has huge new planters in place to prevent the kind of truck attack that devastated nearby Nice two years ago; and according to the Hollywood Reporter the city "recently doubled its annual anti-terrorism budget by adding a hefty $2.4 million," including a new K-9 force. And the ongoing Netflix fight got even testier this year with the streaming service pulling its slate to protest the festival's rules requiring that all films in competition have theatrical release in France.