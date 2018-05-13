Cannes: Passion and politics merge in the exquisite doomed romances of 'Ash Is Purest White,' 'Cold War'

Jacques is looking after an ex-lover with AIDS, and is in a less advanced condition of the illness himself. None of which keeps Arthur, eagerly embracing his own sexual awakening, from throwing himself into their relationship sans reservations. Chalk it up to his feelings of youthful invincibility, or perhaps the era's rapidly shifting, destigmatizing attitudes toward AIDS. Or perhaps it's simply that these two men are determined to make the most of their time together, especially in light of all the obligations — to friends, family, school and work — that have a way of looming into the frame.