Runner finds catharsis in cluttered drama '1 Mile to You'

A teenage track star finds catharsis through running in “1 Mile to You,” an adaptation of Jeremy Jackson’s novel “Life at These Speeds,” written by Marc Novak and directed by Leif Tilden. An all-star supporting cast including Tim Roth, Billy Crudup and Melanie Lynskey surrounds Graham Rogers, as Kevin, a high school runner who narrowly survives a horrific fatal bus accident after a meet.
Transferring to a new school, his grief and loss drive him to greater running success, drawing special attention from his new track coach (Crudup), a college scout (Lynskey) and a love interest, Henny (Liana Liberato). Not all of these relationships seem particularly healthy for the young, confused Kevin, especially the new girlfriend. The only connection that really fires on all cylinders is the one between Kevin and Crudup’s Coach K, who guides his determination into peak performance.
There are too many extraneous people and conflicts in Kevin’s story. His experience of loss and the way he channels his emotions into running is well executed on-screen, thanks to Rogers’ fine performance. But the film feels cluttered by all the other nonsense of girls, rivalries and friendships that could have been pared down for a more efficient narrative.
-------------
‘1 Mile to You’
No rating
Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Playing: AMC Burbank Town Center 8
