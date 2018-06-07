Katee Sackhoff stands up for humanity in '2036 Origin Unknown'

Mostly, though, this is a one-woman show, as Sackhoff verbally spars with ARTi about whether humanity still serves a purpose. None of this is as deep as it intends to be, nor will it strike science-fiction devotees as especially novel. But Sackhoff’s Mack is such a vivid, well-rounded character that “2036” still works. It’s like a stage play, crossed with one of the more philosophical old pulp magazine short stories.