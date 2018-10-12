Review: Michael Kelly is taking bets in comedy-drama 'All Square'

Written by Timothy Brady and directed John Hyams, “All Square” mirrors some of its protagonists’ qualities. It’s the type of movie you might want to have a beer with but you’re not really sure if you like. A good supporting cast — including Isiah Whitlock Jr., Harris Yulin, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Lucas as a hindrance to John’s plans — gives Kelly much to play off, but the story is too rote to get worked up about any of the conflicts.