Review: Hollywood satire ‘An L.A. Minute’ offends more than it bites

Byrne stars as Ted Gould, a wealthy superstar author who has penned a tawdry crime novel about a homeless serial killer. While donating money to some panhandlers one night, he loses a precious memento, an ankh from his commune days. Trying to find it, he returns to the encampment and gets himself mugged at gunpoint. Penniless and shoeless, he’s rescued by a vagrant Manic Pixie Dream Girl performance artist, Velocity (Clemons), who becomes his new muse for a night and a day. Velocity’s star rises when she hitches her wagon to Ted’s publicity train, living her best Cinderella/“Pretty Woman” life, but Ted’s takes a nose dive.