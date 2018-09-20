Review: Documentary 'Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco' captures wild times of influential illustrator

A warm remembrance of Antonio’s sensual spirit, and a celebration of his work, the film is also a vibrant period portrait of New York’s creative scenesters from a time when hippies cruised Central Park by day and the club Max’s Kansas City by night. While the film seeks to put Antonio’s name on the same level as the boldfaced names he rubbed elbows with, it is a stark, sorrowful reminder of the many artistic geniuses cut down in their prime by AIDS.