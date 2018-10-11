Review: Words of wisdom from a 102-year-old Rocky Mountain beer scion in 'Bill Coors: The Will to Live'

There is a guarded, oddly elliptical quality to the film. Coors opens up about some of the most painful moments of his life, but important details remain on the periphery and we never really see how he made the leap from understanding what he was going through to the implementation of the healthful lifestyle that made him better. Doctors and a series of young people (perhaps serving as surrogates for the students Coors addressed 37 years ago) do most of the heavy lifting in terms of explaining the benefits, but it makes for a choppy narrative.