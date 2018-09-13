Review: 'A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.' savors its silences

Though there are presumably cuts somewhere in “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.,” Basir and cinematographer Steven Holleran make it feel like a single, continuous take. It gives the film a loose feeling, bolstering the authenticity of the performances of Hardwick and Good. Not every directorial choice or camera movement works, but this indie drama shines in the silences. The moments between lines of dialogue are the strongest as Cass and Frida sit side by side and look at each other, with expressions and reactions saved only for us.