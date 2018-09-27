Review: Doc ‘Call Her Ganda’ unravels killing of transwoman in Manila

This multi-faceted case becomes something of an explanatory jumble in Raval’s telling, however, between the overused cinematographic ambience (initially evocative, it turns repetitive), some narrative confusion over legal entanglements and personal backgrounds, and a reliance on Philippines-born, U.S.-based trans journalist Meredith Talusan as an on-screen guide that too often feels underexplored as an identity prism through which to view this tragic case. Even with its stumbling nature, though, “Call Her Ganda” is still a valiant effort to fuse inquiry, testimony, heart and protest in dealing with its complex intertwining of facts and issues.