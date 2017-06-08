Horror film 'Camera Obscura' buckles under weighty meaning

First-time feature director Aaron B. Koontz’s sci-fi splatter picture “Camera Obscura” has a premise so deliciously wicked that it’s a shame the movie smothers it in “relevance.” What should be a lean, mean genre exercise overloads on context.

Talented young character actor Christopher Denham stars as Jack Zeller, a former war-zone photographer. When his partner Claire (Nadja Bobyleva) buys him a vintage camera, the first photos Jack takes mysteriously appear to show dead bodies — including Claire’s. When the scenarios in the snapshots begin coming true, a panicked Jack arranges to put another corpse in her place … only to see her bloodied image pop up in another crime-scene pic.

This a great idea for a horror film: a troubled soul forced into a string of terrible misdeeds, in the name of saving the woman he loves. But Koontz takes too long to kick the plot into gear, spending almost half of his running time exploring Jack’s PTSD.

“Camera Obscura” remains largely ambiguous about what’s happening to the hero, asking the audience to consider how the horrors of war can alter a man’s perceptions and opinions — which is a worthy theme.

But Koontz lets the message drive how his story gets told. “Camera Obscura” lurches between gory thriller sequences and dreary character development, and never develops any momentum. The movie gets in its own way — burdened with meaning.

-------------

‘Camera Obscura’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com