Low-budget slasher 'Capps Crossing' gets lost in the woods of overexplaining

With movies as small as “Capps Crossing,” it’s often unfair to pick on production values, location or even the acting. Independent filmmaking means small budgets, and audiences shouldn’t expect that they look and sound like big studio films. Unfortunately, the worst fault in this horror movie isn’t the amateur performances, beginner-level editing or the special effects; it’s the dreadfully dumb script.

Set in the California campground of the title, “Capps Crossing” begins with David (Brian Cory) murdering a few lonely geo-cachers as they hike through the forest in search of their treasure. A year later, three couples camp in an isolated area of the woods and David chooses them for his next victims. He begins taking them out in a manner that won’t be surprising to anyone who has seen a horror movie before.

Written, directed and produced by Mike Stahl, “Capps Crossing” does feature a bit of nicely disgusting gore and some interesting camera angles from cinematographer Alejandro Guimoye. However, the script’s pacing is off, with the long break between the initial violence and the later killings creating boredom rather than tension. Stahl’s expository dialogue has his unlikable characters constantly reminding viewers of their relationship to each other, with “bro” and “sis” being said more frequently than characters’ names. Regardless of these connections, we can’t care about the people on screen, which makes their inevitable demise even more pointless.

-------------

‘Capps Crossing’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com