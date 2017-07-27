'The Conway Curve' is too bland to sustain its kooky characters' high jinks

The middling family comedy “The Conway Curve” leans on quirk, but it is woefully lacking in the humor and energy necessary to get the wheels turning on this bus. Writer-director Marian Yeager makes her feature debut with the film, starring a winsome Veronica Wylie as Natalie Conway.

Our leading lady is a hapless Pollyanna, so optimistic about other people’s good intentions that she plans to open her home as a boarding house after her father’s death. But first, there’s the matter of her inheritance and her con man brother Luke (Bradley Snedeker), who’s been swindling the family since he was a teenager.

Natalie’s eager to reconnect with her sibling, but even with her guard up, she’s not ready for the chaos that ensues. Soon, she’s delving into the criminal underbelly of her pleasant suburban town, going after muggers, con men, pawn shop owners, zombies and her own brother, with the help of a friendly barista (Charlie Bodin), to get her inheritaance squared away.

Co-written by Richard Dane Scott, “The Conway Curve” wants to be a world of colorful characters, wacky high jinks and happy endings, but it’s just so stilted and blandly unfunny that it can’t support its own frantic antics.

-------------

‘The Conway Curve’

Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes

No rating

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

