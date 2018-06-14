Lo-fi crime drama 'Counterfeiters' stumbles with points for style

Bridger (Hirschberg) has pure motivations but takes to a life of crime a little too easily. When his mother informs him that her cancer has returned, he vows to save her life. GoFundMe? Nope. Bridger starts printing twenties on a yacht parked in a local marina. He’s got a lot to juggle, including a demanding girlfriend and his posse of preppy counterfeiters. Thanks to a few small missteps, it all starts to crumble, almost as soon as it gets started. Things escalate dramatically, in ways they never could have expected.