Review: 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn' is another lulu from auteur of the weird Jim Hosking

Following the impetuous Lulu (Aubrey Plaza), a cadre of kooky characters descend on a hotel for a mysterious show hosted by the taciturn Beverly Luff Linn (Craig Robinson). Fed up with her coffee-shop-manager husband Shane (Emile Hirsch), Lulu runs off with would-be robber Colin (Jemaine Clement) in pursuit of her long-lost love Beverly, who is managed by his controlling “platonic husband” Rodney (Matt Berry). Shane and Colin are in love with Lulu, Lulu and Rodney are in love with Beverly, and no one can have anything they want.