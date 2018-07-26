Review: Documentary ‘Far From the Tree’ movingly captures the high and lows of parenting kids who are different

Kingsley is prominently featured in Rachel Dretzin’s documentary “Far from the Tree,” based on Andrew Solomon’s best-selling book about the relationship between parents and kids who are “different” — autistic, for example, or gay like Solomon, or incarcerated for a heinous crime, or diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome like Kingsley’s son Jason. And one point the film makes is that just because your story is inspirational, it doesn’t make your daily life easier.