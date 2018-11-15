Reviews: Ansel Elgort in 'Jonathan,' plus animation, indies and world cinema

Chi, an energetic little girl (voiced by Gwei Lun-Mei), grows up in an apartment on Happiness Road in a small town in Taiwan during the 1970s and ’80s, a time of political, social and economic change. Hsin-yin explores many aspects of Chi’s life with warmth and believability: her relationships with an extended group of relatives and neighbors; the loving bond she shares with her colorful grandmother (Giwas Gigo); and her troubled feelings about her perennially squabbling parents. Her checkered performance in school leads to increased pressure to succeed. Later, while working in New York, she marries a Caucasian man. Despite her achievements, disappointments and frustrations, Chi can’t escape the nostalgic pull of the shared life on Happiness Road.