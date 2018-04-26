Darkly comic Croatian drama 'Goran' rewards patience

"Goran" rewards patience, with a leisurely opening that threatens to deter those who will enjoy the bleak laughs of its second half. Not every moment is earned, with some of the film's events feeling like they were simply inserted to ramp up the absurdity. But despite those flaws, for those who like their jokes on the cruel side, "Goran" is a darkly comic treat that is a far better experience for the audience than its characters.