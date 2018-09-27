Review: Documentary ‘Hillbilly’ takes on media stereotypes of Appalachia

York interviews writers and scholars, including bell hooks and Silas House, who critique the negative ways that popular media has represented Appalachians throughout the 20th and 21st centuries in fare including the comic strip “Lil Abner” and the 1972 Burt Reynolds film “Deliverance,” all the way to the 2013 MTV reality series “Buckwild.” Though many of the mountain people interviewed embrace the term “hillbilly,” they resent the characterization that they are uniformly poor and illiterate.