Review: Mia Rose Frampton shows the way but sickly sweet ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ lacks energy

The dry-humored Hope (Frampton) has built her identity around being sick: She gets lots of free snacks, sympathy, help with homework and special treatment. When she’s suddenly in remission and that all falls away, Hope doesn’t even know who she is anymore. Her supportive best friend and teachers stop cutting her slack, and her Australian boyfriend whom she met on a Make-a-Wish trip starts dating the popular girls, who no longer have to be nice to her. Worst of all, Hope has to stop living in the moment and start planning for the future.