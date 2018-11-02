Review: Sports legends dissect what made them the best in documentary 'Search of Greatness'

Further proof comes from the snapshots afforded Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, Michael Jordan and Roger Federer — figures we speak on in artistic terms as much as athletic ones. As for Polsky’s own directorial style, it’s breathlessly, haphazardly eccentric, a little too prone to the clichés sports docs use to pump up our adrenaline. But his subjects — kings of the puck, the pigskin and the pitch — are engagingly self-analytical and honest, particularly Gretzky, who acknowledges athletes today are bigger and better than in his time, then adds with a knowing smile, “but that doesn’t make them smarter.”