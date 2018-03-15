The joyful 'Itzhak' provides intimate time with violinist Perlman

Itzhak Perlman's musical gifts with violin and bow are legion, so any documentary on him is sure to be fortified with performance pleasure. What's especially appealing about Alison Chernick's "Itzhak," however, is how much time we spend with his personality, which radiates joy about art, thoughtfulness when he reflects on his life as the polio-surviving prodigy who made good, happiness around loved ones, and passion for teaching.