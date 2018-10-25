Review: 'Killer Kate!' is wildly uneven but still has its charm

A lot of what works in “Killer Kate!” can be credited to Alexandra Feld, who’s engaging as the title character, a diligent do-gooder who buries the hatchet with her estranged sister, Angie (Danielle Burgess), and joins her and her two friends for a weekend bachelorette party getaway. The gals find a remote B&B in the California hills, unaware that it’s owned by a bickering family with nefarious plans.