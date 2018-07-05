Review: Charming Chinese comedy 'King of Peking' has an infectious love for cinema

After his divorce, Big Wong (Zhao Jun) is a single parent to his son, Little Wong (Wang Naixun), and the two have a ramshackle business screening American films in their village in China in the 1990s. But dual challenges — a broken projector and a custody fight — find Big Wong in need of a new source of income. He takes a job as a janitor at a local cinema, but he brings in extra money making and selling bootleg DVDs of the movies that play there.