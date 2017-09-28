Cubbies and Pearl Jam make for a joyful mix in concert documentary 'Let's Play Two'

Fandoms collide in the Pearl Jam concert film “Let’s Play Two,” depicting their Wrigley Field concerts during the run-up to the Chicago Cubs’ historic, miraculous 2016 World Series victory. Lead singer Eddie Vedder, who was born in Evanston, Ill., and spent his childhood going to Cubs games at the legendary stadium, is a die-hard fan, and the team brings out a pure childlike joy from the grunge rocker.

Director Danny Clinch intersperses Pearl Jam songs with short pieces capturing the unique culture of Cubs mania in Chicago — the fans who catch home run balls outside the stadium, Murphy’s Bleachers bar, whose roof Pearl Jam takes for a rehearsal space, and those who kept the faith since the last World Series win in 1908.

There are also the fans of Pearl Jam, who travel from around the world to descend on Wrigley for the shows. “Let’s Play Two,” the catchphrase of “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks, follows a traditional concert film narrative, while ramping up to the ultimate World Series victory.

Music and sports are a fascinating blend, as both baseball and rock offer collective community celebration and catharsis, with Wrigley as the host. Mostly though, it’s fun to see rock god Eddie Vedder reveling in his own fandom, the joy he shares with all of Chicago and Cubs fans everywhere.

-------------

‘Let’s Play Two’

Not rated

Running time: 2 hours

Playing: Art Theater, Long Beach

