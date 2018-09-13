Review: 'Letter from Masanjia' shares heartbreaking story of human rights abuses in China

In 2012, Julie Keith of Damascus, Ore., opened a package of Halloween decorations she had purchased two years earlier at Kmart. Inside, she found a letter written by Sun Yi, a prisoner at the Masanjia Labor Camp in the northeast province of Liaoning, where the decorations were manufactured through forced labor. Writing in Chinese and English, Sun urged the finder to contact human rights organizations and alert the world to the abuses and torture occuring at Masanjia.