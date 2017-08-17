California coastal drama 'Liza, Liza Skies Are Grey' is one long journey

A nostalgic look at first love on the open road in the ’60s, “Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey” feels like the work of a first-time filmmaker, though it comes from veteran writer-director Terry Sanders. With a résumé primarily populated by documentary films, two-time Oscar winner Sanders might be forgiven for issues with script and actors, but even the basics of filmmaking, such as editing and camerawork fall short.

In 1966 Los Angeles, Liza (Mikey Madison) and Brett (Sean H. Scully) are young and in love, though Brett will be moving east before the summer is over. Intent on losing their virginity to each other in the midst of atomic bomb fears and the sexual revolution, they set off on a road trip up the California coast. Along the way to Big Sur on Brett’s motorcycle, they encounter a variety of people and new experiences that shape them and their romance.

“Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey” lacks a sense of what is essential to its story. It dwells on insignificant moments and inserts transition shots without logic, but skips over scenes or dialogue that could support Liza and Brett’s characters, their relationship and the choices they make. Unfortunately, the young actors don’t fill in these blanks and can’t make the audience invest in their relationship, which might makes viewers ask, “Are we there yet?” in hopes that the end of the journey is near.

-------------

‘Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

