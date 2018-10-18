Review: Spanish documentary 'Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle' finds plenty to love about Grandma

It can be a holy grail of sorts in the documentary world if you’re a filmmaker with an eccentric family made for the cameras. Sometimes that feeling is forced, as in the recent, hopelessly twee Grandma’s things doc “306 Hollywood.” But in the case of actor Gustavo Salmerón’s loose, amusing feature debut, “Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle,” which similarly spotlights a robustly charming, hoarding matriarch, there’s at least a sense of affectionately elevated home movie.