RZA's 'Love Beats Rhymes' spins out clichés

What you do on top of a beat is everything in hip-hop. Movies have their regular rhythms too, but there’s not much added to the static thump of cliché in “Love Beats Rhymes” to give this tale of a struggling young female rapper-poet any special life.

Real-life recording artist Azealia Banks stars as sometime college student Coco, a standout verse-slinger in a battle-rapping Brooklyn group with label aspirations and little success to show for it. Reluctantly spurred to go back to school by her mom (Lorraine Toussaint), Coco takes a poetry class, determined to legitimize rap in the eyes of hip-hop-disdaining Professor Dixon (Jill Scott), while also incorporating into her own work the personalized aesthetics of classic English verse and contemporary slam poetry championed by Derek (Lucien Laviscount), a British-born teaching assistant.

The aesthetic clash between boastful rap and highfalutin poetry is a regrettably simplistic, straw argument in Nicole Jefferson Asher’s screenplay, designed to underscore a formulaic romance between streetwise Coco and sensitive Derek that undergoes some woefully melodramatic hiccups. Behind the camera, hip-hop legend RZA directs with obvious affinity for the challenges of being talented, driven and emotionally swept up in a new world, but simultaneously with little concern for smoothing out rough story patches or the predictability of dream-big scenarios.

Outside of Scott’s baroque, bizarre turn, there’s comfortable energy to the performances — both acted and rapped — but “Love Beats Rhymes” lacks its own ambition to be something different.

-------------

‘Love Beats Rhymes’

Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rating: R, for language and some sexual material

Playing: Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com