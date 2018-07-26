Review: ‘Love is Tolerance’ asks important questions, but it's vague with answers

But the questions and examples here are all a bit too broad, skipping from the Emirates to Belgium, Israel and Palestinian territories. The message seems to be that all religions teach some form of tolerance and love, and that we should embrace this common ground. But the film has a vaguely infomercial feel, relying on broad platitudes about loving oneself and others, rather than diving deep into a specific story that may unearth new insights. The intentions are admirable, but the execution and ideas are far too vague.