'Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba' pays tribute to late South African singer

As the fortunes of people change, the music that propels them lives on to both remind and inspire. That is the abiding takeaway from Mika Kaurismäki's appealing 2011 documentary "Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba," about the late, internationally renowned singer from Johannesburg, South Africa, whose decades-long banishment from her apartheid-ravaged homeland informed her art, while her sweet, soaring voice and infectious performance style created fans by the millions. (She died in 2008.)