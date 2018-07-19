Review: Beauty is fleeting in Japanese animated adventure ‘Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms’

The elfin Maquia (Manaka Iwami) belongs to the Clan of the Separated, whose members live for centuries, but cease aging in their teens. They spend their time weaving a special fabric that preserves time and memory within its warp and weft. A raid by armed knights leaves her stranded in the human realm of Mezart, where she rescues a baby whose parents have been killed. Although she admits she knows nothing about motherhood, Maquia devotes the next several years to raising the boy she names Erial (Miyu Irino). Because she never seems to age, Maquia has to move every few years, finding work and shelter where she can.