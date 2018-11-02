Review: Larry Clark's 'Marfa Girl 2' suffers from arrested development

“Marfa Girl 2” is constantly permeated by screams — whether from the crying children, fighting teens or mid-coitus lovers — but they can’t drown out the audience’s frustrated sighs. There’s more sex than dialogue here; it’s a small win because the clunky dialogue and its flat delivery from amateur actors is nigh unwatchable, not that the sex scenes are much better. Clark has progressed little in the years since the film’s predecessor, but he’s learned one thing: at least “Marfa Girl 2” is 30 minutes shorter than the original.