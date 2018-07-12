Review: 'Marsha Hunt's Sweet Adversity' shows how not even the blacklist could stop the actress and activist

She’s the last surviving member of the marquee-rich Committee for the First Amendment, and tension-filled blacklist anecdotes abound, including a chilling encounter with a legendary director. Her ingenue days as a romantic lead paled in her mind to her later MGM years playing, as she charmingly describes character-acting, “all the other people.” Because when her career ground down in the 1950s, she tirelessly worked for causes — refugees, world hunger, the United Nations, homelessness — and showed how much she truly cared about “other people.”